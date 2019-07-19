A new fundraising event for the Canadian Cancer Society has gone to the dogs — literally.
The two-hour fun walk for dogs is a way to shine the spotlight on pet dogs and the kind of care that they are able to offer patients battling cancer.
“A lot of people at the annual Relay for Life event wanted to bring their dog to the event but because of the track, that couldn’t happen,” said Emily Groulx, the community fundraising specialist for the Canadian Cancer Society. “This is their chance to walk with their dogs.”
