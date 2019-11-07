Canola shipments through Thunder Bay’s port have remained high this year, despite China’s ongoing boycott of the Canadian oil-seed crop.
“At just under half a million tonnes, direct exports of canola from Thunder Bay by foreign-flagged saltie vessels are at an all-time high,” a Port of Thunder Bay news release said Wednesday.
Most of the canola that passes through the port is grown in Manitoba. The bulk of those shipments are bound for European markets, the port says.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
