As supporters of Dease Pool gather on Saturday to display more than 200 posters created by children wanting to save the south-side pool, city administration is working to develop concept plans for the future use of the site.
Council voted to close Dease Pool last December after administration informed them the facility was in a state of imminent collapse and didn’t meet current building codes or health regulations.
During its eight-week season, the pool saw about 200 visitors per week and it would have cost more than $1 million to repair the pool basin and $2.8 million for a brand new facility, including a new pool and change rooms.
