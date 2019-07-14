A veteran Thunder Bay teacher has been recognized for her outstanding efforts in the field of Indigenous education.
Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board teacher Tesa Fiddler received this week a Canadian Teachers’ Federation award at an Ottawa ceremony.
Nishnawbe Aski Nation deputy grand Chief Derek Fox, who oversees the agency’s education portfolio, offered his congratulations.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.