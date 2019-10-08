For more than 11 years, PRO Kids has been there for Melanie Tibishkogijig’s family.
The organization that helps children overcome financial challenges to take part in different sports has made a huge impact on the lives of two of Tibishkogijig’s children and four of her grandchildren.
“It has helped a lot,” said Tibishkogijig. “Not only me financially but especially my kids, it has helped my babies be more confident within themselves, to build that self-esteem and to have something to look forward to every week.”
On Monday, Tibishkogijig was on hand to help PRO Kids accept a cheque for $15,694 raised during the Mayor’s Mulligan Golf Tournament held last month.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
