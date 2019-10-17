From left, Ontario’s chief coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer, Justice Stephen Goudge, Ontario’s chief forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Pollanen, Thunder Bay Police Chief Sylvie Hauth, Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, elder Helen Cromarty and retired OPP Det.-Superintendent Ken Leppert met at the NAN office on Wednesday to discuss the plan for moving forward in the new investigations into the deaths of nine Indigenous people as recommended by the Office of the Independent Police Review Director.