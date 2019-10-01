A pilot project that brings together police, health-care workers and crisis support staff to deal with mental health issues in Thunder Bay is getting rave reviews from its partners.
Research undertaken by Lakehead University has shown the benefits of the program as well as areas for improvement.
“We were highly successful in terms of meeting our targets,” Jennifer Hyslop, chief executive officer of the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Thunder Bay branch, says of the Joint Mobile Crisis Response Team’s initial efforts.
“We were extremely pleased with the results of the Lakehead University study. It really spoke to the impact of the program and also gave us some insight into what we can do next in terms of making sure we’re delivering the service that’s meeting the needs of people having a mental health crisis.”
