Those concerned about potential fallout from a proposed Minnesota-based copper and platinum-group metals mine on the Rainy River watershed may find some like-minded supporters in Fort Frances later this month.
An information forum by the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters group is to highlight what it contends could be a disaster for the region’s pristine angling and boating mecca if acidic runoff from the proposed Twin Metals mine gets into the water.
The group is based in Ely, Minn., which is currently the U.S. southern gateway to the Rainy River waterway system, including Ontario’s Quetico Provincial Park.
