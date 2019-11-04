For a company that has gone through some rough times in Thunder Bay over the past decade, it was a refreshing change for Bombardier to break out the party hats on Saturday.
Bombardier held an open house Saturday with about 1,000 dignitaries, families and curious onlookers viewing the over 100-year-old plant.
There was food, drink, a museum on the plant’s history and a 10-stop tour that included a ride in a light rail vehicle for the facility that produces subway cars, streetcars and GO Transit bilevels.
