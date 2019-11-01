Opinions were mixed about Thunder Bay’s proposals for future uses of the Dease Pool site during the first of two public input sessions on Thursday.
A handful of people engaged with the display set up at Victoriaville Centre where residents were asked to attach stickers to charts to indicate what they would like to see in the space such as a basketball court, hockey rink, pickleball/tennis court, and shady sitting areas.
Marsha Albanese, with the pickleball association, said they are interested in seeing a pickleball court put in as they are looking for new venues to play.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.