Public schools east of Thunder Bay are stepping up efforts to keep recyclable materials like paper and beverage containers out of local landfills.
Superior-Greenstone District School Board said its elementary and high schools will provide on-site recycling “depots” if municipal recycling programs exist in the towns in which they’re located.
If recycling programs don’t exist, students and staff are directed to come up with ways to reduce the waste they produce, a board news release said Wednesday.
“This collaborative strategy between students and staff provides an authentic learning opportunity that can foster environmental responsibility,” Superior-Greenstone education director Nicole Morden said in the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.