Fire hazards

Tim Albertson, right, with East Gorham Volunteer Fire Department, uses a model to show Ben Matheson, left, and Damien Stoltz fire hazards in the home.

 Heather Peden

Brothers Ben Matheson and Damien Stoltz received a lesson on fire safety on Saturday as Tim Albertson showed them different ways fires can start in a house.

Using a hazard house prop, Albertson, a volunteer with the East Gorham Fire Department, pushed buttons that turned on lights to simulate an electrical fire and also how a fire can spread to different floors in a home.

“There’s kids playing with hazardous materials, overloaded circuits, we have kids playing with matches, and we have what to do in case that happens,” said Albertson, demonstrating how flaps inside the model open and close to reveal hazards and how to deal with them.

