Thunder Bay’s police service has started its citizen satisfaction survey.
The survey is designed to gather feedback on how the community feels the Thunder Bay Police Service is doing as well as measure trust in policing. It was developed by Leisa Desmoulins, an assistant professor with Lakehead University’s aboriginal education department.
The survey can be found online at surveymonkey.com/PBSR6RH and LU researchers will also be going door-to-door to conduct the survey.
All participants remain anonymous and responses are confidential.
The survey will be available online until Nov. 1.
The data will be released in early 2020.
Desmoulins revamped the police service’s biennial citizen satisfaction survey as part of the police service’s organizational change initiative, which covers recruitment, communications, training for all staff and revamping its aboriginal liaison unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.