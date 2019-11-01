In an annual effort to keep pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns out of the city landfill, the Great Pumpkin Compost Collection begins today in Thunder Bay.
Instead of sending pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns out to the curb in a trash bag, residents are asked to take their Halloween pumpkins to one of the three collection bins until Nov. 10.
Collection bins will be located at the County Fair Plaza on Dawson Road, the Westfort Playfield off Neebing Avenue and the overflow parking lot for Intercity Shopping Centre, on Fort William Road next to Swiss Chalet.
