In its 25th year, Pumpkinfest at Gammondale Farm has become a tradition for many families.
“At first it was a small event and now on a busy day maybe 500 people will come,” said Sue Gammond, owner of Gammondale. “And today, on Thanksgiving Monday, it turned out to be a beautiful sunny morning and lots of families have come.”
Nolan Thompson, 5, has been visiting the farm each fall for Pumpkinfest since he was born. This year, with help from his mom, Nolan used a large slingshot to fire a tennis ball into a field of pumpkins, something he had to agree was pretty fun.
Amanda Thompson, Nolan’s mom, said he and his little sister Brielle get excited each year for Pumpkinfest
“It’s a fun event to come to,” said Amanda. “They like the corn maze and those rides in the barrels. It’s always a fun time.”
Families are what it’s all about, said Gammond. While the place is designed with activities for children, over the last few years she has seen more young adults enjoying time on the farm.
“We’ve seen an unusual number of young people coming on dates or a group of girls all dressed up and they take pictures,” said Gammond. “It’s awesome. I think a lot of these people that are young adults not coming with little children came here as children, and they just come and relax and have a good time.”
Pumpkinfest began on Sept. 28 and runs until Oct. 27. Gammond says the 50 tons of pumpkins they grew on 12 acres wouldn’t have been possible if she didn’t get help in July to hand-pollinate the flowers.
———
