Runners took off from the start line, feet crunching over leaves as they skirted mud slicks on the trail at Kamview Nordic Centre on Sunday.
Before the race began, runners prepared themselves in the clubhouse for the 15th annual Fresh Air Off-Road Half Marathon.
“The trail running community is just really supportive of each other and everybody’s happy and it’s great to put the event on,” said Alan Cranston, race co-ordinator.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.