Five White River residents and a Wawa man were charged with various offences Wednesday after provincial police seized $5,500 worth of illegal drugs and weapons, as well as a “large” amount of cash.
Police said the charges were laid following searches in both towns, which yielded amounts of cocaine, crystal meth and oxycodone painkillers.
White River residents Amy Hetner, 32, Carolyne Savignac, 38, and Christopher Skoursis, 27 were each charged with trafficking and weapons offences, a provincial news release said Friday.
According to the release, 45-year-old Robert St. Louis, also of White River, was charged with weapons and explosives offences.
White River resident Colin Morgan, 50, was charged with weapons and firearms offences, the release said.
As part of the same investigation, police said, Wawa resident Colton Valliere, 26, was charged with two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.
All of the accused are to appear in Wawa court on Sept. 16, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
