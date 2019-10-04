Demanding action

Sharon Bak, president of the Thunder Bay Family Network, speaks to a group of supporters during a rally to demand emergency action on autism services. The rally was held at the constituency office for MP Patty Hajdu on Thursday evening.

“We are in emergency mode here,” said Adrianna Atkins, a single mother of a child with severe autism with intellectual disabilities.

Atkins was one of three mothers who have children with autism who organized a rally in Thunder Bay on Thursday.

The rally was held in solidarity with members of the Northern Ontario Autism Alliance in Sudbury who organized a rally outside of a fundraiser Premier Doug Ford was to be attending.

