“If I can be a part of recovery, it is a part of my own recovery,” said Darren Fenton, after speaking at Rockin’ Recovery Day, hosted at Marina Park.
Fenton shares his story to hundreds of people who took in the fifth annual event on Wednesday in Thunder Bay.
“Had I known about this, I would have changed my life a long time ago,” said Fenton, who is celebrating two years of sobriety.
