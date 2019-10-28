The room erupted with applause as a Thunder Bay city councillor predicted the proposed youth refuge at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Simpson Street will be “great for the whole area.”
“It’s like a lighthouse right on the corner,” said Coun. Aldo Ruberto, during a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday for the Urban Youth Refuge, a project of Urban Abbey.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.