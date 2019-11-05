It was 169 years ago that the Robinson Superior Treaty was signed by First Nation leaders and the Crown setting out terms to share the lands and natural resources around Lake Superior.
On Monday, the text of that treaty was hung at Thunder Bay City Hall to mark the fourth annual Treaties Recognition Week for the province of Ontario, matching the one that already hangs in Fort William First Nation.
“I think the most important part of that is recognizing the contribution that the chiefs of this region have made in this area,” said Peter Collins, chief of Fort William First Nation.
