When Alfred Saxberg was wounded in a trench during the First World War, medics had to figure out how to remove him from a hole made by the blast of a shell.
“He laid there for seven hours and smoked all his cigarettes,” said Adrien Harpelle, Saxberg’s great nephew who portrayed the soldier in the film Where the Poppies Grow, The Lakehead at War.
“He knew someone was going to come but he didn’t know when.”
It was a unique experience for Harpelle to step into the shoes of a family member to relive a time in his life a century ago.
“The mood really sets in when you’re sitting in the trench and you realize it was real and the reality of it really kicks in,” said Harpelle, 23. “These people were my age when they went to war. It was a totally different world.”
The local production by filmmakers Kelly Saxberg and Ron Harpelle, that screened for the first time a year ago for the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, was shown on Sunday at Trinity Hall as a prelude to Remembrance Day.
Adrien said he hopes the film will help new generations remember the First World War as it gets further away in history.
“It was just a horrible loss of life,” said Harpelle. “You can look at why it happened but it doesn’t matter why or when it happened all that matters now is that it did and it affected the entire world. It’s important to acknowledge your past so that you can go into the future we know not to do it again.”
Ron Wilson, seeing the film for the first time with his wife, shared a similar sentiment. Born during the Second World War, Wilson said two of his uncles went overseas to fight. One was shot down over France in a Lancaster bomber and the other made it home but “he was never the same.”
“I think it’s good to remember how you got here, why we’re here and all the mistakes that were made in the past,” said Wilson.
Wilson’s father was a diesel mechanic and spent the war overhauling generators at airports across Canada where planes being moved from Canada to Britain could make emergency landings if necessary.
“He looked after them all,” said Wilson. “When the airplanes went by they clicked the radio that started up the diesel generator and it turned the lights on for the runway so if they had to land they could do it.”
Part of remembering the different facets of war is in sharing stories and memorabilia, explained George Romick, director and curator of the Thunder Bay Military Museum.
On Sunday Romick, who consulted on the film for authenticity, was on hand with some of his vast military collection and looked forward to discussing items patrons brought with them.
A collector from the age of 13, Romick has amassed military memorabilia from people across the region and sees it as a responsibility to those who served to preserve their history.
“Basically, we’re the curators and the keepers of all this stuff,” said Romick. “And if there aren’t people like us that do that, all these items will be lost.”
Keeping the items and sharing them with the community “means a lot of things to people,” said Romick. “It’s what their relatives did. We need to remember what these soldiers did for us and hopefully we don’t go through it again.”
