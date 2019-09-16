The chief of Neskantaga First Nation said he is appalled by the response from the federal government to his request for emergency evacuations due to a water crisis in the community.
Fed up with the lack of help, the community about 450 kilometres north of Thunder Bay began to evacuate on its own on Sunday.
After a water pump broke down last week, residents of the community, have very little or no water in their homes, and the water they do have is not being treated.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.