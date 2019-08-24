Local restaurant owner Darlene Green said she is excited, and a little terrified, to stand beside the out-of-town ribbers this year at Ribfest.
Silver Birch restaurant, which has become a favourite stop for local ribs at the annual festival in support of Our Kids Count, this year took its place as a big player on Ribbers Row.
“We feel like we’re in the big time because our supplier dropped off a refrigerated truck for us and it has made our lives so much easier,” said Green.
However, when Green first found out her restaurant was going to be elevated in status this year, her first thought was “really? We’re going to be right beside these big guys?”
For his first half-rack of the day on Friday, Serge Badio chose Silver Birch.
“I tried them last year and I thought they had the best ribs,” said Badio.
Set up for the first time this year on the grounds of the CLE, moving from the streets of downtown Port Arthur, the festival is in its eighth year and is a major fundraiser for Our Kids Count.
While it costs nothing to get into the event, Berringer said they are accepting non-perishable food items to help fill their food cupboard.
Ribfest continues today from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with lots of entertainment and activities, including an Outdoors Show, a car show, Crossfit and Strongman Competitions, biker games, and an excavator challenge.
Live music will see The Roosters, Back Forty and The Hoolies perform today between 4 and 11 p.m. Sunday’s entertainment begins with Edla at 3 p.m., followed by The JB Band and Headrush until the festival closes at 8 p.m.
———
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.