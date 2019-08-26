When Brooklyn Etreni’s dad asked if she wanted to volunteer selling drinks at Ribfest this year, she took it upon herself to ask all her friends, and even some relatives, to help out too.
“I think volunteering in the community is a really good thing to do, it’s giving back,” said the 16-year-old. “All the proceeds are going to Our Kids Count.”
Etreni said her friends were just as eager to spend part of their weekend at the festival, everyone working at least three-hour long shifts, and accumulating volunteer hours for school.
See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
