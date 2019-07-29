The memory of Nicholas Berardi was alive with the roar of about 120 motorcycles on Sunday.
The 28-year-old was on his motorcycle two years ago when he was killed in a collision with a truck at the intersection of Dog Lake Road and Kam Current Road in Gorham Township.
The driver of the truck was initially charged with impaired driving, but pleaded guilty earlier this year to dangerous driving causing death.
On Sunday, about 150 people gathered at Thunder Bay Harley Davidson for the 3rd annual memorial ride in honour of Berardi to promote safe driving and raise money for MADD.
“He was amazing,” said Tavia Berardi Tronsen, Nicholas’ sister. “He was larger than life. He was a really generous, kind-hearted soul. He was a big brother not just to me, but he acted like a big brother to a lot of people. He was a really good friend, a really good son, just all-around a really amazing person.”
Berardi Tronsen said it meant everything to see so many attending the ride, that would travel up Highway 61, along Highway 608 before looping through South Gillies and return to Harley Davidson on Arthur Street.
“It means so much to us,” she said. “It’s a long journey to be walking alone and to have people by our side means a lot.”
The memorial ride is not only to honour Berardi, but to promote safe driving in Thunder Bay, no matter what that means, said Berardi Tronsen.
“That might mean speed,” she said. “That might mean not being impaired. That might mean being alert. We just want to promote safe driving in this community so we can prevent such tragedy for any other families.”
