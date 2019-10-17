Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to town on Nov. 16 and will officially kick off the holiday season in Thunder Bay.
The details for the 29th annual Rotary Santa Claus Parade were unveiled by the parade committee on Wednesday at the Econo Lodge on Memorial Avenue.
“I think it really begins to get people in the Christmas spirit,” said Warren Philp, parade committee member. “People see it as a bit of a milestone event.”
The parade will leave the Superstore parking lot at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16 and travel down Memorial Avenue before ending at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium.
The parade is hosted by the city’s four rotary clubs with the help of various sponsors and organizations. This year’s principal sponsors are Ontario Power Generation, Bombardier and Boston Pizza.
“We’re here to recognize the help we’ve had in making the parade come together the way it has so far,” said Philp. “It doesn’t happen alone.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
