By the time Risa Convey finished the Kakabeka Falls Half Marathon, she would have run further than the 21.1 kilometre distance after backtracking to spend time on the course with her mom.
“She runs ahead of me then turns around and comes back and we run together for a bit and then she turns around and comes back,” said Lisa Convey, Risa’s mother. “So she ends up doing a couple of kilometres more.”
“There will probably be some looks today,” said Risa with a laugh. “And people yelling, ‘you’re going the wrong direction.’”
