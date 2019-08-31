A small ribbon of brightly coloured sailboats drifted past the Sleeping Giant out in the harbour as advanced sailing students took part in the last week of lessons on Friday.
Sail Thunder Bay instructors Linnea Granberg and Travis Halls tagged along in an inflatable water craft to keep an eye on their students and offer instructions. The pair agree that water safety and knowledge of safe sailing will save lives while providing an enjoyable experience out on the water.
“There’s always stuff to learn,” said Halls. “Even if you’re the most experienced sailor . . . there’s always more you can build on and learn.”
“That’s the good thing about sailing, there’s always something you could be doing better and there’s always some condition you haven’t experienced before,” added Granberg.
