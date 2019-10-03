A financial donation for two Thunder Bay elementary schools will have an impact beyond dollars and cents.
On Tuesday, The Kiwanis Club of Thunder Bay and Staples Business Depot made a donation to St. James Public School and St. Ann Elementary School as part of their annual School Support Program.
“We celebrate community partners coming together to support our students,” Angelina Teassone, principal of St. James Public School, told The Chronicle-Journal.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
