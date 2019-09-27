Terry Fox was recognized Thursday as students, teachers and parents from many Thunder Bay schools laced up sneakers and headed out for a trek around their neighbourhoods to raise funds for cancer research.
In 1980, Fox embarked on a cross-Canada run to raise money and awareness for cancer research — with one leg having been amputated due to cancer. After 143 days and 5,373 kilometres, the spread of his cancer forced him to end his quest near Thunder Bay.
Fox’s efforts spurred a lasting, worldwide legacy and the first annual Terry Fox Run took place in 1981.
