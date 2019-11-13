An exhibit set up in the Agora at Lakehead University this week shares stories of survivors of the ’60s Scoop.
“These are stories that are not told very often,” said Denise Baxter, vice-provost of aboriginal initiatives at the university. “And although we’re making changes to curriculum and we’re making changes within the university, there’s still a lot of people who didn’t have the opportunity to go through school at these times. So we try to always bring educational opportunities to Lakehead so we can change the conversation.”
The ’60s Scoop refers to a time from the late 1950s and into the 1980s when Indigenous children were taken away from their families by child welfare agencies. It was a repercussion of residential schools, said Baxter, when “parenting skills, coping skills, employment and community supports were all disbanded and destroyed.”
The core problems remained unaddressed.
“Rather than try to re-build community, what the government decided was to remove all the children again from those parents who were dealing with trauma, perhaps, or poverty in some cases,” said Baxter. “Those kids were sent out to be adopted by often non-Indigenous families.”
The stories shared through the Bi-Giwen: Coming Home — Truth Telling From The Sixties Scoop exhibit, both written and told through nine hours of video, are a way of bringing awareness to that history as well as reaching out to those who were impacted by the Scoop.
“I think by recognizing what has happened, recognizing the history of their own upbringing and their separation from their family and community in many cases, it really provides a safe space but also a space to honour who they are as people,” said Baxter.
The exhibit will be in place until Friday with guest speaker Colleen Cardinal, co-founder and executive director of the National Indigenous Survivors of Child Welfare Network, and consultant on the exhibit on Thursday at 12 p.m.
