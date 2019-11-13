Two Greenstone women and a Winnipeg man face drug and weapons charges after Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant last Friday at a home in Beardmore.
OPP said in a media release this week that drugs and weapons were seized.
Rebekka Morency, 30, of Greenstone faces five charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and four weapons possession charges.
Trisha Wabason, 30, of Greenstone has been charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and three weapons possession charges.
Winnipeg resident Travis Jackson, 38, has been charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, four weapons possession charges, and two fail to comply charges.
Jackson was also arrested in relation to an OPP probe of a commercial property arson on Sept. 18 in Longlac. Jackson has been charged with arson causing property damage and failure to comply wiht a probation order in that investigation.
All three accused made a brief court appearance on Saturday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay by video and were remanded into custody. As a result of a publication ban imposed by the court, no further information can be released.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
