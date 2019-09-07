A search warrant by the Greenstone detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police led to two arrests for stolen property on Friday in Geraldton.
Two males were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence where several items of stolen property were recovered and seized by police.
The OPP have been dealing with a rash of property crimes in Geraldton, over the past several months.
Several reports of thefts from unlocked vehicle and buildings had been reported to police. The thefts and attempted thefts had been occurring in the overnight hours.
Dawson Perreault, 20, of Geraldton has been charged with break and enter to commit theft and two breach of probation counts.
Jeff Junior (JJ) Ogushing, 23, of Geraldton has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of the drug methamphetamine.
Both Perrault and Ogushing are scheduled to appear by video in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay today to answer to the charges.
