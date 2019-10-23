A senior Thunder Bay woman has died after a vehicle crash on Thunder Bay’s south side on Monday, police say.
The collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Arthur Street and Syndicate Avenue resulted in a vehicle pinned between a light pole and a minivan.
Firefighters on scene about 8 p.m. were able to remove an 89-year-old woman from a vehicle, and paramedics brought her to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment.
