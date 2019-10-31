Residents at the Walford will be on hand today to hand out candies to Halloween trick-or-treaters that come calling at the Pine Street and Red River Road residence.
“We are hoping that we are going to get tonnes of kids,” said Amanda Delin, general manager of The Walford. “We will have residents down in the foyer, some of them dressed up, staff are dressing up and we are giving out lots of candy.”
