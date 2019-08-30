Anyone receiving a phone call from someone telling them to fork out money to collect winnings shouldn’t buy it, police warn.
They say several people in the Rainy River district have been “affected” by the fraudulent calls which purport that a sweeptakes, vehicle or other prize has been won and needs to be freed up by sending money.
The callers will ask for payment through credit card, bank draft, personal cheque, money order, prepaid credit card and gift cards. The scammers have asked for the money to be sent to addresses throughout Canada. There are no winnings.
