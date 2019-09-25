Hunters and anglers who have a little extra wild game on hand can now donate it to Shelter House Thunder Bay, where it will be accepted, prepared and served to the hungry.
Katie Watson, an intern with Shelter House, says they are able to accept frozen wild game from donors thanks to a new permit from the Thunder Bay District Health Unit. The feat wasn’t easy, requiring months of planning, drawing up criteria and working with the health unit to provide safe food for their clients.
“We had a temporary application process where every time we served wild game in the kitchen, we would have to notify the health unit, put in an application to be approved and it was becoming a huge barrier for folks who wanted to drop in with their wild game and serve a meal,” she said.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.