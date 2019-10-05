NDP leader Jagmeet Singh pitched national pharmacare, dental care and clean energy investments to fire up the crowd at Lakehead University on Friday evening in Thunder Bay.
Advanced voting begins this weekend ahead of election day on Oct. 21. Recent polling suggests Singh’s New Democrats will finish a distant third behind the Liberals and Conservatives.
The 40-year-old Scarborough, Ont., native took aim at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Opposition leader Andrew Scheer in his pitch to Northwestern Ontario supporters.
“I think it’s time for some better choices,” Singh said. “(Trudeau’s) pretty words and nice promises aren’t backed up with action.”
Singh suggested the Thunder Bay economy as a whole would benefit from his plan to extend coverage for medicine and dental work to all Canadians paid for by a “super wealth tax” for multi-millionaires.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.