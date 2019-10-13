A 31-year-old man who tripped over a holding-cell toilet bowl last month and bashed his head on a cell door had been adequately monitored prior to the accident, says Ontario’s police watchdog said Friday.
The Special Investigations Unit said the unidentified man had been lodged in the cell in the early morning of Sept. 13 for public intoxication.
He fell about 40 minutes later and was taken to hospital for treatment, according to a SIU news release.
“The record establishes that the man was checked regularly while in cells, and that medical attention was provided to him promptly following his fall,” SIU interim director Joseph Martino said in the release.
“There is no potential criminal liability arising on the part of any police officers in connection with the man’s period in custody, and whatever injury he may have sustained as a result of his fall,” Martino added.
A civilian agency, the SIU investigates when someone dies, is seriously injured, or there are allegations of sexual assault when police are involved.
(Originally published Oct. 12, 2019)
