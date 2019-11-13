Taking advantage of the cold temperatures in Thunder Bay this week, the city’s two ski hills, Mount Baldy and Loch Lomond, got busy making snow.
“Usually we would start making snow as soon as the temperatures start in our favour. We like to have a consistent -8 C, even cooler,” said Michael Winters, outdoor operations manager at Loch Lomond Ski Area.
Snow can be made when it is -3 C, said Winters, but it’s soggy and hard to move around. It also becomes more costly as the compressors work just as hard to make less snow.
“With the low temperature it’s really dry so the snow comes out drier and it doesn’t create ice sheets,” said Winters. “Essentially you’re moving the same amount of water but half of it isn’t turning into snow with the warmer temperature. When the temperature gets lower, the more snow you’re producing. So when it’s -25 C, we’re making lots of snow.”
