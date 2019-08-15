A fund that has helped operate a variety of programs across the Thunder Bay District since 2008 will end on Dec. 31.
The Community Social Reinvestment Program, offered by the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board since 2008, has helped support recreation and food security programs including the Regional Food Distribution Association and the Rural Cupboard Food Bank.
Our Kids Count is among the recipients of the funding. This year they received $25,000 to help purchase food and pay for some staffing costs to run their programs, explained Gladys Berringer, executive director of the organization.
“We do a lot of fundraising, and it puts a lot more pressure on us to try and raise funds or come up with another event to raise those funds that are missing now,” said Berringer.
