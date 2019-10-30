Healing of trauma can’t occur until safe spaces are created, says Theo Fleury.
The former NHLer spoke at Confederation College on Tuesday about his own struggles with mental health and addiction as a result of childhood sexual abuse by a former coach.
Fleury, who spent most of his career with the Calgary Flames, called mental health and addictions an epidemic and said people don’t want to talk about it because there aren’t safe spaces yet to have the conversation.
