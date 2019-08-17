The successful start of a “game-changing” solar-powered electrical utility at Gull Bay First Nation could be wide-ranging in terms of helping other remote reserves reduce their reliance on pollution-causing, diesel-fuelled generators.
At a ceremony Friday for the $8-million Giizis solar project, Gull Bay Chief Wilfred King said the band “is 100 per cent prepared to share our project planning and construction experience with any First Nation, Métis and Inuit community across Canada that wants to get off diesel.”
