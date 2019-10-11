Special to The Chronicle-Journal
Thunder Bay residents living in the McKellar Ward aired a variety of grievances about crime and the deteriorating state of the neighbourhood at a town hall meeting on Thursday.
Deputy police Chief Ryan Hughes and city Coun. Brian Hamilton were among those listening to concerns about health, safety and lack of business investment in the Simpson-Ogden area of the city.
“Every year, it seems that someone I went to school with dies from overdose, or there is a new girl in prostitution on the corner,” said Chris Talarico, a local business owner and landlord.
