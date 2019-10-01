For Sarahjean Cromarty, carrying a flag and helping lead a walk to honour residential school survivors as well as those that didn’t survive the abuse, is all part of her healing journey.
As a child, Cromarty was sent to two residential schools. On Monday, as Nishnawbe Aski Nation held an awareness walk recognizing the national Orange Shirt Day movement, Cromarty said she was happy to see the recognition growing.
“It’s really good for the youth and children to understand what it means,” said Cromarty. “It’s good to understand why we’re doing this and to promote the awareness of residential schools. Not everybody understands it.”
