Colourful flags fluttered from streamers strung up around a south-core Thunder Bay parking lot on Sunday, helping to transform the space into a marketplace for the day.
Live performers took the stage as people lined up for pizza and explored what vendors had for sale during the first South Side Vibe event designed to bring people back to the neighbourhood.
“I love it,” said Vanessa Aho, who set up a station for rock painting. “I’m really happy to be a part of this.”
See the full story with another picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
