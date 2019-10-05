A new mobile spay and neuter unit made its first visit to Northwestern Ontario this week.
The 38-foot-trailer was parked outside of Pet Valu on Golf Links Road on Friday for the public to view and tour.
The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) and Humane Society operates the mobile unit that features two surgical tables where up to 30 spay and neuter procedures can be performed daily.
The unit was made possible with a grant from Pet Valu’s Giving Back Project.
OSPCA and Humane Society director of partnerships and community outreach Judi Cannon said with the mobile unit, they’re able to reach communities in need of spay and neuter services to decrease the overpopulation challenges in dogs and cats in Ontario.
The trailer, which just completed its first year on the road, is stationed out of Stouffville, Ont., and made its first trip to the North, including a two-day stop in Naicatchewenin First Nation near Fort Frances.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.