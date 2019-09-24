Clara Mersereau, who suffers from dementia, says the day she was diagnosed, she went straight from the doctor’s office to the T-shirt shop to have a T-shirt made with the inscription, “I may have Alzheimer’s but it doesn’t have me.”
“And I swear, it won’t get me,” she said.
Mersereau is part of the Northwest Dementia Working Group, comprised of people living with dementia and their care partners. The group, together with the Centre for Education and Research on Aging and Health at Lakehead University, met at the Nor’Wester Hotel on Monday to take part in the Living Well with Dementia conference.
