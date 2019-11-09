Superior North EMS has taken steps to keep its paramedics safe on the job after an increase in verbal and physical assaults against city paramedics in the last three years.
Fifty-two incident reports have been filed since September 2016, accounting for about 0.1 per cent of the 58,944 calls for service. The most common form of assault has been spitting with 17 different incidents reported. That’s followed by nine kicking incidents and nine punching incidents.
Paramedics in Thunder Bay have also been struck, grabbed, scratched, shoved, slapped and bit.
“The city is evolving, changing and oftentimes not for the better,” said Andrew Dillon, deputy chief of professional services for Superior North EMS. “We understand there is an opioid crisis. There are gangs and the ever-evolving drugs that are in the city. We know that’s not going to change. We need to address the safety of our paramedics because the safety of our paramedics is absolutely paramount. We’re going to find whatever solutions we can to keep them safe, whether that be training, tools, protocols, whatever we can to allow them to do their jobs as safely as possible.”
Last Friday night, paramedics in Thunder Bay were assaulted in three separate incidents. Union officials said it has become the norm for paramedics to be abused on the job and with the rising gang activity in the city, including police regularly seizing firearms, they want city paramedics to be equipped with bulletproof vests.
However, Dillon said at this time, the data doesn’t prove ballistic armour is necessary.
“That’s not to say that somewhere down the road that may not change,” he said. “In all honesty, I hope it never changes. I hope we never need to put paramedics in ballistic armour.”
Paramedics will be equipped with a spit sock hood starting this December. The hood can be placed over the patient’s head if they have spit at a medic or directly threatened to spit at them.
———
